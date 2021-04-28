Mostly Cloudy icon
77º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

River City Live

Look years younger with this skin care product

Tags: 
River City Live

You can now look years younger in just minutes!

Plexaderm Skincare offers a solution that will hide your under-eye bags within minutes.

Plexaderm Skincare’s cream helps reduce wrinkles from view within 10 minutes and lasts up to six to eight hours.

Apply Plexaderm Skincare products on with clean, dry skin and let the cream sit for 10 minutes.

Plexaderm Skincare benefits:

  • The cream works in minutes.
  • Instantly reduces the appearance of under-eye bags and puffiness.
  • Drastically reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
  • Results last for six to eight hours.
  • No costly injections or painful surgery and recovery time.

For more information, visit plexaderm.com or call 800-680-7132

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.