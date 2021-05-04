“Think Like A Girl” Out Now | River City Live

We’ve all heard seemingly innocent phrases tossed around on the playground as youngsters. “You throw like a girl!” “You run like a girl!” For years, “…like a girl” has had a negative connotation. But what if thinking like a girl…was a positive thing? What if science could actually prove that a woman’s brain functioned in a unique way?

Award-winning psychologist, professor, researcher, TEDx speaker and author Tracy Packiam Alloway, PhD, says exactly that in her new book, Think Like a Girl: 10 Unique Strengths of a Woman’s Brain and How to Make Them Work for You (Zondervan, May 4, 2021, $24.99, Hardcover). In the book, Dr. Alloway presents powerful, myth-busting research that will allow women to lean into their differences, discover their natural strengths and leverage their greatest resource…their brains.

Many women still believe the myths that they have been taught their entire lives. In Think Like a Girl, Dr. Alloway dispels myths such as:

• Women make emotional decisions when stressed.

• Women suffer more from unhappiness than men.

• Women have to act like men to be effective leaders.

In her private psychology practice Dr. Alloway helps countless women learn how to harness the power of their of unique brains to live their best lives. Dr. Alloway’s 10 simple tactics will change every aspect of yours, too.

Topics of discussion include: