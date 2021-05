Deadline to Apply to Electrical Training Alliance is May 21st! | River City Live

THE ETAJAX IS COMMITTED TO THE EDUCATION OF APPRENTICES AND JOURNEYMEN IN THE ORGANIZED ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY. THAT STRONG COMMITMENT MANIFESTS ITSELF IN QUALITY APPRENTICESHIP AND JOURNEYMAN LEVEL TRAINING PROGRAMS IN COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL TECHNOLOGY AND VOICE-DATA-VIDEO TECHNOLOGY. INDIVIDUALS PARTICIPATING IN THE VARIOUS PROGRAMS CAN RECEIVE COLLEGE LEVEL CREDIT. BEYOND THAT, THEY MAY IMPROVE THEIR SKILL LEVEL THROUGH CONTINUING EDUCATION UNITS.. THE ETAJAX IS STATE REGISTERED AND VA APPROVED APPRENTICESHIP TRAINING CENTER COMMITTED TO HELPING ALL TRAINING PARTICIPANTS REAP THE REWARDS OF THEIR EFFORTS BY CONSTANTLY UPDATING, IMPROVING AND DEVELOPING STATE-OF-THE-ART TRAINING PROGRAMS OF THE HIGHEST CALIBER.

QUALIFICATIONS FOR THE APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM AN APPLICANT MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING QUALIFICATIONS TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR AN INTERVIEW:A HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA OR GENERAL EDUCATION DIPLOMA (GED) WITH ONE CREDIT OF ALGEBRA.

18 YEARS OF AGE - BIRTH CERTIFICATE AND SOCIAL SECURITY CARD REQUIREDPHYSICALLY ABLE TO PERFORM THE WORK.POSSESS A VALID DRIVERS LICENSE.

TO APPLY GO TO ETAJAX.ORG.