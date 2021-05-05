May the 4th Be with You! At Minibar Donuts | River City Live

May the 4th be with you! Celebrate Star Wars Day today at Mini Bar Donuts! Check out what the Mini Bar has to say about their donuts:

Gone are the days of going to a donut shop and agonizing over which flavor to pick. You’ll no longer have to convince your friends, family, or significant other to get a certain flavor just so you can try it.

At The Mini Bar, our donuts are about a third of the size of a regular donut. This means you get to try more flavors each visit! Our donuts are made to order, so you’ll always receive a hot donut in the store. Unlike other donut shops, our hot sign is always on. We have 19 Signature Donut Flavors. Some examples include fruity pebbles, samoa, pop tart, maple bacon, and coffee cake. Every weekend we feature a different Weekend Special Donut, only available that weekend. Be sure to follow us on Instagram and Facebook to be the first to know what our Weekend Special is.

You can find out more at minibardonuts.com.