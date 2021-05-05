Ocho De Mayhem Events This Weekend | River City Live

The Pioneer Trail Ticks want to help you kick off May in style with a pair of great trail runs including a Trail Half on Saturday, May 8th and a 12k Trail Run on Sunday May 9th we’re we’ll pay a little homage to running mom’s who hit the trail with us as mom’s will receive a custom bib and a gift from one of our sponsors: Dreamette of Middleburg or the Royal Moose Coffee Company, the go-to coffee spot of the Pioneer Trail Ticks!

If you’ve run a trail race before, you know that there’s pretty much always an “ish” attached to the distance and that the “ish” will almost never be shorter than the stated distance. The Ocho de Mayhem is no different there. Our distances will be around 13.1 miles and 12k-ish. The cut off time for the Half Marathon Distance will be 4.5 hours (just over 20 min/mile average) and the cut off for the 12k will be 3 hours (just over 22 mins/mile average) This will allow plenty of time to finish even if you have to hike the race.

To learn more visit: https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=82621.