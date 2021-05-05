Put Down That Iron and Use Steam | River City Live

Put down that iron and use steam!

If you are tired dealing with wrinkley clothes, try using a steamer instead of an iron. Steaming is a great option because it requires less space, it works for almost any fabric, and it takes less time and effort compared to ironing. Instead of trying the trick of “throwing your clothes into the bathroom during a hot shower” use a steamer instead!

Once heated, you run the steamer downwards over the clothes and the steam will release the wrinkles. On top of getting rid of wrinkles, the steamer also helps to get rid of bacteria and it won’t pollute the air.

However, there are fabrics to be avoided such as suede, waxed jackets, and anything plastic.