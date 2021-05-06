A Day of Change: 2nd Annual BLM 5K | River City Live

BLM 5K is a walk or run that celebrates and honors the black community. Since 2020, the BLM 5K aims to help victims of police brutality.

Meet Tanisha Crisp, Founder of BLM 5K:

Tanisha Crisp was born and raised in Hempstead, New York. After 9/11, Tanisha’s family permanently moved to Florida. Tanisha joined the Army in 2013 and continues to serve as an Active Duty Officer.

As a young girl, Tanisha has always tried to find ways to help her community. In the year 2020, after the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Tanisha felt the need to bring awareness to police brutality and racial discrimination. Tanisha came up with BLM 5 K’s idea after the vision came to her in a dream.

Tanisha hopes that BLM 5K will promote health, wellness in black and brown communities and decrease police brutality and racial discrimination upon black and brown individuals.

To find out more email theblm5k@gmail.com.