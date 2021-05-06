Art Republic Enlightens Fest | River City Live

After five successful years bringing world-class art to downtown Jacksonville, ArtRepublic has announced a new partnership with the city of Atlantic Beach.

On April 22-25, international, regional and local artists will be featured in enLIGHTen Art Festival on Atlantic Beach. The goal is to highlight the community’s history and feature beautiful, local works of art.

“Genuine human interaction and a connected community is needed now more than ever,” said Jessica Santiago, CEO of ArtRepublic. “Artists can open our hearts and minds, inspire us and help create a sense of community.”

Some of the festival’s highlights will be a landmark mural on the flyover bridge from Atlantic Boulevard to Mayport Road, a digital art installation projected over One Ocean Resort and Spa, guided tours of the new murals on Mayport Road, an Earth Day beach cleanup and a wellness-centered speaker series at One Ocean Resort and Spa.