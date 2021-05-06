GYO Greens Still Self Sustained and Education | River City Live

GYO GREENS uses a sustainable farming method which combines traditional aquaculture (raising aquatic animals - in our case, KOI fish - in tanks) with hydroponics (cultivating plants in water) in a symbiotic environment. All produce is grown naturally using standard organic practices. We also use beneficial insects and companion planting for pest management. We do not use GMO seeds.

We invite our community, educators and schools to contact us to schedule field trips or work at the farm on science projects. You can partake in: school projects and field trips, farm tours or volunteering.

We are a local business and we value being a part of the local community. In addition to creating a market for the kind of organic, artisanal produce, we have a passion for educating the public on sustainable agriculture. We hope to create the next generation of locavores by educating children on sustainable practices and the principles of permaculture:

Ad

Take Care of the Earth | Take Care of People | Share the surplus

To find out more go to gyogreens.com.