Taking Care of Your Fur Baby Through Nutrition Plus Adopt Arnold | River City Live

It’s awesome what a better diet can do for our animals. If you’re learning more about Pet Wants, it’s probably because you’re looking for a higher quality pet food option for your favorite companion. We’re Hannah Kim and Nick Saam, the owners of this local business, and that’s how we got started with Pet Wants too.

My husband Nick and I (Hannah) have two furry children. Charley, a Pomeranian poodle mix, is our first born and our second born is a chocolate lab named LeBron. In 2017, when Charley suffered a significant back injury while playing, we were faced with the possibility of having him put down. After some research, we found that a fresher and more nutrient dense diet could help Charley to a speedy recovery. You can find quality pet food at the pet store, but you have no idea how long it’s been sitting on the shelf getting stale and losing nutrients. After learning more about pet food, we began making our own. With a focus on his recovery and a switch to a fresh, nutritious food, Charley was much better within a couple of weeks.

Pet Want’s carefully developed proprietary pet food is slow-cooked with fresh, natural ingredients. The dog and cat food is made in small batches once per month so every kibble is guaranteed to be fresh and packed with nutrition. We only source the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice, and other ingredients available. There’s no sugar added, no fillers, and no animal by-products, and since we never use corn, wheat, soy, or dyes, the food is a great fit for pets with allergies. That’s part of the reason why we’re excited to have been able to bring Pet Wants to our community. It doesn’t get fresher, more high quality, or convenient than Pet Wants. We will even deliver Pet Wants to your front door for free!