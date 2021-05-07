Starting an exercise program can be challenging, especially with an injury or discomfort that makes certain movements painful. Luckily with a bit of engineering and changing some angles you can make any movement optimal and pain free for you. Coach Pat Henigan of Jacksonville Fitness Academy showed us some ways to perform common movements with slight modifications to avoid pain and injury.
Avoid Injury and Protect Your Joints with Pat Hannigan | River City Live
Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.