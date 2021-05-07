Postpartum Pampering Party with My Mommy Wisdom | River City Live

Based in Jacksonville, FL our founder Chelsea is wise to all thing’s motherhood. As a married mother with two little ones, Arian & Cali Rose. Chelsea’s unique upbringing could be a testament to her destiny. Daughter to a retired OBGYN and retired pediatric nurse, growing up in an environment that was surrounded around wellness and parenting: you could say she has it down to a natural science.

My Mommy Wisdom carefully curates healing products safe and effective enough for pregnant women and newborns. Our supportive village of mommies offers wisdom on unique topics that can be found on, our Mommy Wisdom Blog. As a mother herself, Chelsea is authentically passionate about creating an honest and safe platform that promotes healthy, and holistic living for both mommy and child.

To find out more go to mymommywisdom.con.