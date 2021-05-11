Jax Best Burger: Avenue Grille | River City Live

We welcomed Cookie, the owner of the Avenue Grill, back to River City Live today. Her restaurant has garnered a reputation for greatness from those in the neighborhood located around A Philip Randolph Blvd. The rest of Jacksonville has learned about Cookie and her menu as the Avenue Grill was voted Best Hamburger and Best Breakfast as part of our Jax Best Campaign presented by Visit Jacksonville. Besides showcasing her award winning burger cook styles, we also awarded Cookie her another plaque for Jax Best Hamburger.