Randeez Nutz Express Grand Opening! | River City Live

Chef and Entrepreneur Randy is known for his Randeez Nutz food truck which was parked on Old. St. Augustine Rd almost every weekend of the month. With fine dining experience, Randy created a gourmet smorgasbord of boiled peanuts that many have never experienced, let alone considered a possibility. Rance Adams met him 5 plus years ago and discovered the greatness of Randy’s creations.

Fast forward, the food truck has evolved. Randeez Nutz Express opens up to show Jacksonville and beyond a host of new flavor profiles for boiled peanuts and more.