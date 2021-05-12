Partly Cloudy icon
75º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

River City Live

Randeez Nutz Express Grand Opening! | River City Live

Tags: 
River City Live

Chef and Entrepreneur Randy is known for his Randeez Nutz food truck which was parked on Old. St. Augustine Rd almost every weekend of the month.  With fine dining experience, Randy created a gourmet smorgasbord of boiled peanuts that many have never experienced, let alone considered a possibility.  Rance Adams met him 5 plus years ago and discovered the greatness of Randy’s creations. 

Fast forward, the food truck has evolved.  Randeez Nutz Express opens up to show Jacksonville and beyond a host of new flavor profiles for boiled peanuts and more.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.