Cloudy icon
57º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

River City Live

Apple Pie in A Mug | River City Live

Tags: 
River City Live

It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since we were all locked down! We thought you may enjoy this throwback recipe that Eden made to celebrate National Apple Pie Day!

First: the filling

  • 2 apple peeled and sliced thin
  • 1 tbsp. of melted butter
  • 1/4 tbsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp flour

Second: the topping!

  • 2 tbsp of softened butter not melted!
  • 1 tbsp flour
  • 3 tbsp old fashioned oats
  • 1 tbsp brown sugar
  • ¼ tsp cinnamon

1. Mix apple filling ingredients in a small bowl.

2. Mix together crisp ingredients. Work in the butter with a fork.

3. Layer half the apples in a microwave safe bowl, mug, or ramekin. Top with half the crisp mixture. Add another layer of apples and then the remaining crisp mixture. Place in the microwave and cook for 3 minutes.

4. Serve warm with whipped topping or vanilla ice cream.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.