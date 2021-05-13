Apple Pie in A Mug | River City Live

It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since we were all locked down! We thought you may enjoy this throwback recipe that Eden made to celebrate National Apple Pie Day!
First: the filling
- 2 apple peeled and sliced thin
- 1 tbsp. of melted butter
- 1/4 tbsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp brown sugar
- 1 tbsp flour
Second: the topping!
- 2 tbsp of softened butter not melted!
- 1 tbsp flour
- 3 tbsp old fashioned oats
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- ¼ tsp cinnamon
1. Mix apple filling ingredients in a small bowl.
2. Mix together crisp ingredients. Work in the butter with a fork.
3. Layer half the apples in a microwave safe bowl, mug, or ramekin. Top with half the crisp mixture. Add another layer of apples and then the remaining crisp mixture. Place in the microwave and cook for 3 minutes.
4. Serve warm with whipped topping or vanilla ice cream.