Apple Pie in A Mug | River City Live

It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since we were all locked down! We thought you may enjoy this throwback recipe that Eden made to celebrate National Apple Pie Day!

First: the filling

2 apple peeled and sliced thin

1 tbsp. of melted butter

1/4 tbsp cinnamon

1 tsp brown sugar

1 tbsp flour

Second: the topping!

2 tbsp of softened butter not melted!

1 tbsp flour

3 tbsp old fashioned oats

1 tbsp brown sugar

¼ tsp cinnamon

1. Mix apple filling ingredients in a small bowl.

2. Mix together crisp ingredients. Work in the butter with a fork.

3. Layer half the apples in a microwave safe bowl, mug, or ramekin. Top with half the crisp mixture. Add another layer of apples and then the remaining crisp mixture. Place in the microwave and cook for 3 minutes.

4. Serve warm with whipped topping or vanilla ice cream.