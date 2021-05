RDB Fashion Show On Friday May 21st | River City Live

MS. BEQUILLE IS A NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED FASHION DESIGNER WITH A BASE IN NEW YORK CITY, BUT RETAINS HER SPACE IN JACKSONVILLE. AS HER BRAND CONTINUES TO EXPAND, SHE HAS LAUNCHED A FASHION SHOW THAT WILL BE HELD MAY 21ST AT THE ALOFT JACKSONVILLE TAPESTRY PARK FROM 8 TO 11PM. FASHION ICON ISAAC SPRY WHO HAS WORKED ON THE WALKING DEAD, BLACK PANTHER AND MORE WILL BE IN THE BUILDING SHARING HIS COLLECTION AS WELL AS CONVERSATING WITH ATTENDEES AND LOCAL DESIGNERS. EXPECT A NIGHT FULL OF ENTERTAINMENT, MUSIC, FOOD AND INNOVATIVE FASHION LOOKS.