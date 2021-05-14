Apprenticeship at the Electrical Training Alliance of Jax | River City Live

The Electrical Training Alliance of Jacksonville produces the most Highly qualified electrical apprentices and journey worker professionals in the field today. An affiliation with the electrical training Alliance, the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). ETAJ strives for excellence in attitude, skill and leading edge knowledge of the electrical industry. Professional, quality electrical work.

All of our apprentices will possess years of on-the-job experience. Not only that, they’re also industry certified and committed to keeping up with the latest advances in the field. You can rest easy, because your electrical job will be in the best and most skilled hands that it can be.