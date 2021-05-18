3rd Annual Sips & Socks For A Cause | River City Live

As we ease our way out of the pandemic and become a bit more social, charitable organizations are waking from hibernation to reconnect and give back to the community. Michelle Joy Nixon is a Jacksonville native who has made it her mission in life to show support for her city and those in need through her Heart and Soul Ministry. She is beyond excited that one of her favorite initiatives returns for it’s 3rd year.

The Sips and Socks for a cause event brings together the community to donate socks and raise money for the homeless of Jacksonville. It is widely reported that the most requested item is socks, so this event definitely caters to that. This year also marks the opportunity to be a bit more social and show love for our fellow man.