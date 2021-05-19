Mouthwatering Goodies at Crème de la Cocoa | River City Live

Crème de la Cocoa is a confections company that specializes in beautiful custom cakes, hand-painted original flavored chocolates and desserts with an artistic twist on new and familiar flavors. Our mission is to create and serve you the highest quality desserts in North Florida while nurturing meaningful relationships and forming memorable experiences.

We love sharing our edible art with you in our shop or at your favorite venue. Visit us Tuesday - Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm at 299 San Marco Avenue in St. Augustine, FL or give us a call at 904-466-9499 to delight your taste buds.

You can also learn more by heading over to cremedelacocoa.com.