Give Kayak A Fur-ever Home at Jacksonville Humane | River City Live

Adopting a dog or cat from the Jacksonville Humane Society is a wonderful experience!

Please bring and wear a face mask when you visit JHS.

Please follow the directions posted on our front doors to sign-in when you arrive. This will help us monitor the number of people in the building to ensure safety. Assistance is available at the front desk or with the outside attendant.

Facial coverings (masks) and social distancing are required at JHS. JHS reserves the right to ask clients to wait outside to assist with public safety at any time.

We are doing our best to allow as many visitors and keep everyone safe. We appreciate your patience as we navigate this adventure together!

Fees & Pricing

Standard Adoption Fees For Cats:

Cats 6 months of age or older = $50

Cats under 6 months of age = $75

Standard Adoption Fees For Dogs:

Dogs weighing under 30 lbs. or under 6 months old = $125

Dogs weighing 30 lbs. or more and 6 months or older= $50

Many dogs have sponsored adoption fees!

