Give Kayak A Fur-ever Home at Jacksonville Humane | River City Live

Adopting a dog or cat from the Jacksonville Humane Society is a wonderful experience!
Please bring and wear a face mask when you visit JHS.
Please follow the directions posted on our front doors to sign-in when you arrive. This will help us monitor the number of people in the building to ensure safety. Assistance is available at the front desk or with the outside attendant.
Facial coverings (masks) and social distancing are required at JHS. JHS reserves the right to ask clients to wait outside to assist with public safety at any time.
We are doing our best to allow as many visitors and keep everyone safe. We appreciate your patience as we navigate this adventure together!
Fees & Pricing
Standard Adoption Fees For Cats:
- Cats 6 months of age or older = $50
- Cats under 6 months of age = $75
Standard Adoption Fees For Dogs:
- Dogs weighing under 30 lbs. or under 6 months old = $125
- Dogs weighing 30 lbs. or more and 6 months or older= $50
- Many dogs have sponsored adoption fees!
Additional Fees & Costs:
- The purchase of heartworm prevention is highly recommended for dogs over six months. The cost is $60 for a six-month supply. If you’d prefer, you may purchase up to a one-year supply for the dog you adopt.
- The city of Jacksonville requires all adopters under the age of 62 living within Duval County (excluding Jacksonville Beach) to pay the city licensing fee at the time of adoption for any pet that has received its rabies vaccination. The cost is $20. This city license fee funds low-cost/free spay neuter for our community.
- All dogs must go home with an approved leash and collar; all cats must go home in an approved carrier. You may bring these items in with you, or we have them available for purchase at the time of adoption.