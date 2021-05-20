Zoo & Art Garden Event | River City Live

The Art Cooperative won Jax Best Art Gallery. When Rance presented the group their plaque he learned about their many programs to give back and connect to the community….especially kids. As restrictions are slowly being lifted, they are excited to offer up their summer camp for young artists in a variety of mediums. With camp starting soon, the Art Cooperative will have outreach representatives at the Jacksonville Zoo this weekend handing out coloring books and art supplies. They are using this opportunity to get face to face with parents and kids and register those that are interested in Art Cooperative Summer Camp.