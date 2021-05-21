Prepping For Hurricane Season! with Chef Shelli | River City Live

Chef Shelli is a graduated Pastry Chef and brings to the business many years of experience. We have decided we would combine our passions together and create The Sweet Spot Urban Lounge so we can fill a void in Jacksonville and help these individuals feel more like part of the city we love. DJ Dabbs has a Master’s degree in Special Education and teaches children with learning disabilities. Many of these students do not know what they want to do after high school and college is by far their last thought. This might be a new idea to Jacksonville but the concept works very well in many other cities. My wife and I are like many people who start a business, we have a passion for what we do and why we do it. We are parents of a child with a learning disability and we understand that traditional colleges may not be an option. We are Chef Shelli and DJ Dabbs , we have decided to combine our love of desserts with our love of music and we believe all people are part of the community; however people with learning disabilities often get overlooked so we plan on doing something about it.