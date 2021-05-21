Update and Refresh Your Wardrobe with Alterations | River City Live

Designer and stylist Argie Mitra joined River City Live today to talk about how small changes to your wardrobe can make big impact. She explained how tailoring and altering garments can help you look and feel your best. Making changes yourself or with a tailor can breathe new life into your current wardrobe or into a new clothing purchase. For example, she said, you can cut a dress into a top and skirt for summer or take in the sides of a dress or shirt so you are wearing the garment and not the other way around. She went on to show us how to quickly hem pants or a skirt with hem tape. These changes can be small but have so much impact, not just visually but on your confidence as well.