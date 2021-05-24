Find Success By Being Authentic You | River City Live

In today’s world, social media has made many to add filters and mask their true selves. As people job hunt and look to make career transitions, many corporations are checking out the social media channels of potential hires to determine if they will fit into their company’s framework. Jessica Zweig is the CEO of Simply Be Agency and the author of Be: A No BS Guide to Increasing Your Self-Worth and Net Worth by Simply Being Yourself. She offers up tips on what potential hires can do to clean up and enhance their social profiles to ensure they get that desired job interview while also maintaining their authentic presence online.