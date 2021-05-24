Protect Your Pet Against the Heat with Sixth Street Vet | River City Live

Only a healthy pet is a happy companion. Assuring your pet’s daily well-being requires regular care and close attention to any hint of ill health. The American Veterinary Medical Association therefore suggests that you consult your veterinarian if your pet shows any of the following signs:

* Abnormal discharges from the nose, eyes, or other body openings.

* Abnormal behavior, sudden viciousness, or lethargy.

* Abnormal lumps, limping, or difficulty getting up or lying down.

* Loss of appetite, marked weight losses or gains, or excessive water consumption.

* Difficult, abnormal, or uncontrolled waste elimination.

* Excessive head shaking, scratching, and licking or biting any part of the body.

* Dandruff, loss of hair, open sores, or a ragged or dull coat.

* Foul breath or excessive tarter deposits on teeth.

To learn more head to sixthstreetvet.com.