DIY Craft Camp At Pinspiration | River City Live

Fairy gardens are very popular now, and this week Eden sat down with Jen Schlechte, owner of Pinspiration, to build one. Pinspiration is Pinterest-inspired crafts studio in Ponte Vedra Beach at 880 A1A N., Suite 7.

While they were crafting, Eden and Jen discussed the upcoming camps that the business will host.

“So they start on June 14, and we’re running eight weeks of summer camp. They are from 9am until 12 noon, Monday through Friday, and each day will have different projects. So on Mondays, that’s masterpiece Monday, so we’re gonna make beautiful painted canvases. Tuesdays, we do a technique based project Wednesdays are wood, so on and so forth.” Said Schlechte. " We do have one week where we are partnering with Diana from Italian cooking lessons, she’s going to come in and teach homemade pasta, Italian language and culture in the afternoon. So during that week, we have a full day option from nine to four.”

As a former elementary school teacher, Shlecte says, she understand that keeping kids busy is key. Learn more at www.pinspiration.com/jacksonville