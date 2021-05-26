Stay Cool with Mommy & Me Popsicles

A sweet, frozen treat just in time for that summer heat! Alison Hjelm and her son Webb joins us to give you tips and tricks on how to make a quick, fun popsicle for your child. Alli advises to hide nutritious items, such as an avocado, to add more vitamins and minerals to help your kiddos get the nutrition without realizing it. She also says you can mix and match what fruits and juices you can use to change up the flavor.

Don’t have a popsicle mold? No problem! You can grab a cheap popsicle mold on Amazon or at the dollar store. You can also use items that are already laying around your house such as a small glass (like a shot glass) or a paper cup. Check out the recipe below so you can make a fun frozen treat with your kids!

Fruit Pops:

2 cups of a frozen fruit of your choice (such as strawberries or blueberries)

¼ cup of juice (such as apple or orange juice)

½ lemon, juiced

1 pinch salt

Optional: 2 tbsp of honey, 2 cups Greek yogurt, 1 ½ ripe Avocado

Ad

Blend popsicle ingredients together with a blender until smooth. Pour into Popsicle molds. Place into freezer for at least 5 hours or overnight.