The Ultimate DIY Experience with Nailed It at the Town Center

Eden with a power tool? Oh no! Actually, it all went very well when Eden visited  Nailed It DIY Studio in the St. Johns Town Center. The studio  is owned and operated by sisters, Cynthia Worley and Kristy Flores. At Nailed It, customers can create custom signs and other crafts using power tools, paint and various hardware. Eden said the experience was therapeutic. Our River City Live team created two projects while visiting and Eden was able use a power sander and drill in the process. Nailed It also hosts parties and carries crafts for all ages.

