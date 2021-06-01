Inexpensive Ideas for Summer Tablescapes | River City Live

Our friend, Home Economist Donna Reynolds joined us on River City Live to show us how she likes to set a summer table. She says that setting a summer table can be fun and inexpensive.

Try shopping thrift stores, estate sales and even your neighbor’s yard sale, she says. Just because some has donated it a thrift store doesn’t mean it’s not GREAT STUFF. They just can’t use it anymore. So why not pass it along?

Also, remember if you are packing for a picnic, there are a few hacks for keeping your treats at proper temperatures before you set that beautiful picnic table or beach blanket. Donna also offered us ideas for non-breakable flower vessels!