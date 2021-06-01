Learn a New Instrument This Summer! | River City Live

Local musician Nickie Whaley has built a reputation around Jacksonville for her viola playing. She performs and busks wherever the vibe takes her, as well as playing with various quartets and orchestras.

Through the years, she has expanded to include music teaching to her resume. Covid forced her to reconfigure how she taught last summer and that experience inspired her to launch a virtual music camp for beginning pianists and violinists.

Details are still in the works for dates, but she took some time to chat with Rance about the camp and showed an abridged version of what a lesson would be like.