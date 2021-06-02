Core Training! Just In Time For the Summer | River City LIve

Its something we all want, a healthy toned core. Its summertime and we all want the best beach body we can attain for ourselves. Often times our midsection is a trouble spot. However, having an overall healthy and strong core goes way beyond vanity, it is essential for basic movements we do on a daily basis.

Our friend Dominique Landry a certified personal trainer joined us on River City Live today to give us tips on core health. She started with an overview of nutrition and how that is a key component. Dominique also went through a series of exercises that target the core and activate several muscle groups. She performed functional fitness moves that target the core and are great to incorporate in your workout. They help to increase muscle, balance and strength. They are much more practical than the common sit up.