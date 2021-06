Everyone loves a good kitchen hack. We’ve got two of them! Mark and Eden celebrated National Egg Day today by trying a popular social media recipe.

Pesto eggs are so easy. Here’s all you do!

How to make pesto eggs

Add a couple of tablespoons of pesto to a non-stick skillet. Spread it around and let the oil heat up.

Once hot, crack your eggs into the pesto.

Let the egg cook slowly

That’s it! Enjoy on crusty bread!