Vaccine Etiquette When It Comes to Masks and Manners | River City Live

With new mask requirements--based on the honor system--how can you be sure if someone is vaccinated. Manners For Life’s Kaye Simonetta joined us to discuss simple etiquette

For this tender topic!

--Make sure you really need to know if someone has been vaccinated before you ask, especially if you think asking may create tension. Don’t ask just because you want to know. Have a reason.

--Make it easy by volunteering your own vaccination status (”It’s so good to see you! I’ve been vaccinated--can we hug/shake hands, etc.). This will usually prompt the other person to volunteer their own status --Health trumps social conventions..

--Remember there is still controversy on this topic. Don’t make it worse by giving an opinion; just ask politely and move on. (“I realize this is personal but I have a health issue and am still worried about Covid--do you me asking if you are vaccinated?”),

