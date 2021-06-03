A 3 Minute Makeup Routine You Need to Know | River City Live

Carrie Wilson was back with us today to talk about a three minute make up routine. Carrie says that everyone should have a three min makeup routine. Running late? Don’t like to take time on your makeup? Perfect! This look is for you.
Here’s what you need to know:
1. CONCEALER is a must. It brightens and lifts our face.
2. COVER - Just cover and major imperfections, such as blemishes etc.
3. BROW - If you have a defined brow move on, if not it is so important to frame the face.
4. MASCARA - Open and define eyes with a few swipes
5. ACCENTUATE THE CHEEKS - Maybe it’s bronzer or blush, but warm up those cheeks.
6. LIPS - Throw on a gloss, balm or lipstick that is 1 shade darker than your lip
Ready, set, go! Run out of the house looking your best.
Learn more at Carriewilsonmakeup.com