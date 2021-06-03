Beat the Heat with These Simple Makeup Tricks | River City Live

It is that time of year again where the heat and humidity is kicking in. Carrie Wilson joined us today and she says that this time of year it is important to change up a few things in our makeup and skincare routine to make sure we look and feel our best all day.

Carrie says to make sure you have sunscreen for every occasion. Not all are created equal. I like to have one for my pool and boat days that is waterproof and another that is light and perfect for under my daily makeup.

Hydration is key no matter what the weather is, but it is a fine balance during the hot and humid months. Choose a lightweight moisturizer.

Check your foundation formula. Sometimes we need to change up the formula so it feels lighter on the skin.

Always opt for waterproof eyeliner and mascara for those really hot days.

Learn more at Carriewilsonmakeup.com