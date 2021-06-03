How to Stop Self Sabotaging Your Workout Routine | River City Live

Coach Pat Henigan of Jacksonville Fitness Academy joined us today to talk about Self Sabotage, whether it be in the gym, or any part of your life.

Self-sabotage, he says, is defined as " behaviors or thought patterns that hold you back and prevent you from doing what you want to do.” Oftentimes your biggest obstacle towards fitness and health is internal- it’s you sabotaging you and making your goals harder to reach. According to Pat, the most common forms of self sabotage are procrastination, overthinking, or being so scared of failing that you don’t even try. Even though these problems are complicated, there is a simple solution to all of them and to self sabotage in general. To beat self-sabotage and anxiety you simply need to take action. The action, says Pat, doesn’t need to be perfect, it just needs to be done. The only way to alleviate anxiety is with action.

One way to take action would be to create a schedule that will allow you to take simple, constant action so you aren’t able to overthink, procrastinate or be afraid.

Ad

For example if you overthink your every workout and procrastinate getting to the gym you NEED to put it on your schedule. You need to make an appointment with yourself and hold yourself accountable. Pat said this is the first step towards turning the obstacle of procrastination into a habit of action.