A New Spot to Eat in Jax: ‘Umami Curry’ | River City Live

Rance visited Umami Sushi a few months ago to chat with the owner Gus Budayana about his transition from food truck life to fulfilling his dream of opening a brick and mortar restaurant. As Covid has forced many businesses to pivot to maintain, Gus and Umami had to embrace an evolution, as well. Though he loved sushi and hibachi lifestyles, he decided to introduce Japanese Curry to Jacksonville. Rance invited a special guest, social media influencer and foodie Big Rich to meet up and sample the new menu flavors.