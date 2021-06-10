Want to be a Star? Mega Casting Call at the Black Box Theater | River City Live

The Jacksonville creative scene is exploding as we are able to reconnect with people face to face. There are many films, You Tube programs and plays open to those wanting to showcase their skills in front of and behind the scenes. Auditioning can be a bit of a chore when one considers driving all over town, scheduling, etc.

Aspiring and established actors have an opportunity to present themselves for multiple local productions in one spot. Saturday, June 12th, auditions will be held at the Black Box Theater located behind the Performer’s Academy on Beach Blvd. Rance stopped by to chat with some of the creatives and to pitch himself for a cameo in each production.