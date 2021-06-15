Bluegrass, Beer and BBQ Festival | River City Live

James Wheldon Johnson park has taken community connectivity to another level. The various décor and art installations, the food trucks and midday lunch vibes during the work week have invited more people (even those not prone to visiting downtown) to come out and enjoy the city. Hosting themed events almost every weekend has brought even more visitors to the area. This weekend the park hosts it’s annual Bluegrass, Beer and BBQ Festival. The Three B’s says it all, but Rance connected with Liz McCoy and YaYa to try some BBQ and talk about the family fun event.