Today on River City Live, Eden paid a visit to Burn District Fitness on Beach Blvd to talk to trainer/owner Ron Rodriguez about the importance of resistance training as we age. Ron explained that as we age there is natural muscle loss. He also explained that there is a more severe condition called Sarcopenia. Ron said that regular training with weights, body weight, or resistance bands can help stave off the loss of muscle mass.
How to Use Resistant Training As You Age | River City Live
