No Bake Peanut Butter Cookies! | River City Live

Want an easy, fun AND no bake recipe to make? Well, we have one and it involves only a few ingredients. Check out below how to make No Bake Peanut Butter Cookies:

1/2 cup (115 grams) unsalted butter cut into pieces

1 and 3/4 cups (350 grams) granulated sugar

1/2 cup (120 ml) milk

3/4 cup (190 grams) creamy peanut butter

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3 and 1/4 cups (325 grams) quick-cooking oats

1. Line a couple of large baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

2. Place the butter, sugar, and milk in a saucepan and heat over medium heat, making sure to stir often until the butter is melted and everything is well combined. Bring the mixture to a rolling boil and allow to boil for 60 seconds without stirring.

3. Remove from the heat, and stir in the peanut butter and vanilla extract until fully combined. Stir in the oats and mix until all of the oats are coated with the mixture and everything is well combined.

4. Drop spoonfuls of the mixture onto the prepared baking sheets. I like to use a 1.5 tablespoon cookie scoop and flatten the cookies out a little. Allow to cool for about 45 minutes- 1 hour or until the cookies have firmed up, serve, and enjoy! The cookies will continue to firm up more the longer they cool.