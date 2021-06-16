Save Money This Summer While Shopping at Goodwill | River City Live

The official first day of summer is next week, but school is out for most families, the temperatures are definitely on the rise so the time to celebrate is now. Avid thrift store shopper Liz Morgan joined us with some frugal tips on how to save and still have a super summer.

To illustrate how much treasure she finds on a regular basis at Goodwill Northeast Florida, Liz brought the following:

Summer Entertaining - summery pieces, glassware, etc

Outdoor Decor - bright pillows and other pieces

Beach Supplies - beach bag, cover up, hat, towel, flip flops, beach read

Rainy Day Kit - puzzles, games etc for the kids

Liz also spoke about how shopping at Goodwill is good for the community in that jobs are created and items that may otherwise end up in landfills are repurposed.