Nils is the owner of ‘Creme de la Coaoa’ in St. Augustine and he joined us with his son Remi for a fun father and son baking demo. They baked lemon cupcakes with a twist by added bourbon and vodka to the icing. They also offer their signature cookie sandwiches they call “Big Daddy Cookie Sandwiches” and they are 10 inches in diameter!

They will also be offering eclairs with fun fillings for dad. Check out their store at : http://cremedelacocoa.com/