Never Paint Your House Again with Rhino Shield | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Rhino Shield is the perfect exterior coating solution for your home. For over a decade including over 40,000 successful installations worldwide, Rhino Shield has pioneered the development and installation of long lasting ceramic elastomeric wall coating technology. Far more durable than traditional paint, Rhino Shield keeps your home looking beautiful and protected for years to come. It may be applied to virtually any home’s exterior–wood, stucco, brick, block, vinyl siding, metal–even shingle roofs! Rhino Shield looks like paint but is engineered to last much longer. There is a 25 year product warranty against cracking, chipping, and peeling.

Visit www.rhinoshieldjax.com or call 904-519-5055