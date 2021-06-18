A New Easier Fix For Receding Gums | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Joining us today is dentist Dr. John Chao. Receding gums are unattractive. Symptoms include tooth sensitivity and oral health issues but many people avoid gum grafting surgery because they’ve heard that it’s painful. After years of research Dr. Chao developed “Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation®” the first minimally invasive treatment to correct gum recession. Dr. Chao has personally trained over 3,500 dentists in the Pinhole technique and is training more dentists each month.

How it’s done:

The gums are numbed with a local anesthetic. Tiny entry points (about the size of a ballpoint pen tip) are made in the gums above the tooth or teeth to be treated.

Special dental instruments designed by Dr. Chao are inserted into the entry points and moved to free the gum tissue, then the gums are guided down to the correct position

The doctor then uses a small angled forceps to pass several small collagen strips through the entry point and place them under the gums, which help to keep the tissue in place as new collagen is formed by the body. This completes the procedure, which takes about half an hour to an hour, depending on the number of teeth treated. The small entry points heal quickly and are virtually undetectable in a day or two.

