When one hears the term Pow Wow, you automatically think of deep conversations. Some of those chats can be difficult. Twin brothers, Amerethought and Speaktruf, created DUHVU to stimulate and moderate talks that cover any and everything. They host “The Pow Wow” this weekend at Majestic Event Complex which features a screening of a short film that will launch discussions focused on the complexity of relationships.
Duhvu Presents “The Pow Wow” | River City Live
