Jax Best Brewery: SJ Brewing Company ‘3 Time Winner’

For the third year in a row, SJ Brewing Company -- the first brewery in Yulee -- is your choice for Jacksonville’s best brewery.

SJ Brewing Company launched a few years ago by the husband and wife team Shaun and JoAnn Stewart. He made different beers as a hobby after receiving a kit back in 2011. After receiving plenty of positive feedback from his creations, the couple decided to follow their passion and open SJ Brewing Company in Yulee.

As one of the first brewpubs in the area, they have built a following that supports them on many levels. That includes helping them win not one, not two but three Jax Best Awards as Jax Best Brewery. The couple dropped by the River City Live set to talk about their connection with the community and plans they have for the future.

They also have live trivia every Tuesday from 7-9pm. Teams limited to 6. Running club on Wednesdays at 6:30 PM, home-brew club, new beer releases and more. Also12-14 unique beers on tap at all times. You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram @yuleebeer or check out the tap list and events at https://sjbrewingco.com/