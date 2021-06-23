Preventing The Academic Summer Slide | River City Live

Summer is here and the kids have a nice break from school. However, numerous studies show that kids could lose over 2 months worth of knowledge and skills over summer break. It’s called the summer slide and it’s a real thing.

According to our friends at Gradepower Learning it just takes 20 minutes a day of reading to help stay on track. Also reviewing math skills throughout the summer will help the kids when they transition back to school in the fall. If your child is already behind in school, summer break is the perfect opportunity to get them caught up for next school year. The combination of using educational websites, reading and being creative with your child can make all the difference in the world. A little work goes a long way in overcoming the summer slide.