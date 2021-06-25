Local Musician: Jimmy Parrish | River City Live

Jimmy Parrish is a long-tie Jacksonville resident and has both a solo act and his band ‘Jimmy Parrish & The waves’. His main goal is go entertain audiences with an island style and tropical vibe. He describes his sound as acoustic rock heavily influenced by the music of Jimmy Buffett. His love for the ocean Jimmy has helped Pave the way for a new genre of music known as ‘Trop Rock’

It’s five o’clock somewhere so grab a margarita and enjoy the sounds of Jimmy Parrish as he performs his song ‘We’ll Settle Up at the End’.