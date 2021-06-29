Know a teacher who deserves $1,000 for the classroom? Nominate Them Here!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Teachers are incredible -- and often, they find themselves pouring their own hard-earned money and resources into their classrooms.

Hodges Mazda wants to change all that.

From June 28 through Aug. 23, 2021, we’re hosting a weekly submission for people to either enter themselves or a beloved teacher to win $1,000 for their classroom.

The Mazda contest will run for nine weeks, giving away a total of $9,000. (Awesome!)

So, in 100 words or fewer, tell us why you or a teacher you know should win a $1,000 for the classroom.

You may enter more than once and as many times as you want. Weekly winners will be selected randomly and announced on River City Live from 11a-12p every Friday.

Click Here to Nominate Someone: https://www.news4jax.com/sponsored/2021/06/28/know-a-teacher-who-deserves-1000-for-the-classroom-enter-that-person-here/#//